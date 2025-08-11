Car driver mixes up brake and accelerator, five injured in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five people were injured, four of them critically, after a youth lost control of his car and crashed it into the footpath in front of Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital around 12.15pm on Sunday.

Autorickshaw drivers Kumar, Shafi from Pettah and Surendran from Kannammoola, and pedestrians Sreepriya from Muttathara and Anjaneyan from Sasthamcotta were injured in the incident. Shafi, Sreepriya and Anjaneyan suffered severe head and leg injuries and have been placed on ventilator support at the Medical College Hospital, while Surendran is in the ICU. The police have arrested the driver, Vishnunath, 25, of Vattiyoorkavu.

Vishnunath, his uncle Vijayan, 65, and autorickshaw driver Kumar suffered minor injuries. The police said Vishnunath was practising driving when the incident took place.

“Vishnunath had obtained his licence in 2019 but had not driven for a long time. He was driving through the city with his relative to practise when the incident occurred,” said Cantonment SHO Prejeesh Sasi. RTO Ajith Kumar said the accident took place as the driver applied the accelerator instead of the brakes. The RTO inspected the vehicle and confirmed there was no mechanical fault with it.

Sreepriya had come to the stand to board an autorickshaw when she was knocked down by the car, which then rammed the autorickshaws and the drivers, broke through the footpath’s iron railing, and moved another 5m before coming to a stop. The police said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug use by the driver.

Case registered

Cantonment police have booked Vishnunath under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), and 125 a & b (endangering life of others). The licences of both Vishnunath and his uncle Vijayan will be cancelled, the RTO has said.