Governor's 'partition horror day' directive sparks political row in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A row erupted in Kerala on Monday over the Kerala Raj Bhavan's reported circular to universities in the state to observe August 14 as "Partition Horror Day."

State Education Minister V Sivankutty and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan questioned the Governor's authority to issue such a circular without the approval of the Council of Ministers.

A Raj Bhavan official confirmed that a circular for the observance of an "Anti-Partition Day" had been issued in June.

The official also clarified that the circular was based on instructions from the Union Home Ministry that it should be observed by all state governments to raise awareness of the horrors of partition.

However, he did not provide further details of the circular.

Reacting to the circular, Sivankutty alleged that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had issued it as though operating a "parallel governance system," without the approval of the Council of Ministers elected by the people.