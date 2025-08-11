Kothamangalam woman suicide case: Police arrest boyfriend over alleged assault, forced conversion

KOCHI: A day after a 23-year-old woman from Kothamangalam died by suicide, police have taken her boyfriend into custody over allegations of assault and that he forced her to convert to his religion.

Sona Eldhose, a resident of Puthupady in Kothamangalam and a TTC student at an institute in Muvattupuzha, was found dead at her residence around 2 pm on Saturday. She was alone at the time. According to Ernakulam rural police, a suicide note recovered from the house alleges that Sona was pressured by her boyfriend, Ramees (24), and his father to embrace their faith.

The note and other evidence, including WhatsApp messages, reportedly show that Ramees assaulted her and, when she mentioned ending her life, he encouraged her to do so.

Ramees, a native of Alangad in Aluva and a temporary employee at Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, was taken into custody on Monday under preventive provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to avert the commission of a cognisable offence.

Police said additional charges, including abetment of suicide and physical assault, are likely to be added after further investigation. Following the incident, police initially registered a case of unnatural death and began the probe.