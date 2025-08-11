With ‘help boxes’ set for revival in Kerala schools, questions raised about efficacy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The implementation of ‘Suraksha Mitram’, a comprehensive scheme for student safety, has evoked extensive discussions. Several measures are proposed to be rolled out in schools as part of the initiative, including the deployment of help boxes, counselling for parents, training for teachers, etc. Though the concept of help boxes is nothing new, many have questioned their effectiveness. There are now calls to properly plan their re-implementation.

According to Greeshma V, principal of Thiruvananthapuram Cotton Hill Girls HSS, students have been using the complaint boxes. The principal of Elipode Vidyadhiraja School, Ajayakumar V, however is of the opinion that the boxes have for long been in disuse in many institutions. “Students tend to open up to teachers rather than submit their concerns in help boxes,” said Fr Xavier Ampatt, principal of Christ Nagar Central School.

Terming the move a model for other states, Child Welfare Council general secretary G L Arun Gopi said special care should be accorded while handling notes written by students. “The concerns should be addressed by a panel consisting of student representatives, teachers and PTA officials, so that we have a comprehensive picture,” he said.