With ‘help boxes’ set for revival in Kerala schools, questions raised about efficacy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The implementation of ‘Suraksha Mitram’, a comprehensive scheme for student safety, has evoked extensive discussions. Several measures are proposed to be rolled out in schools as part of the initiative, including the deployment of help boxes, counselling for parents, training for teachers, etc. Though the concept of help boxes is nothing new, many have questioned their effectiveness. There are now calls to properly plan their re-implementation.
According to Greeshma V, principal of Thiruvananthapuram Cotton Hill Girls HSS, students have been using the complaint boxes. The principal of Elipode Vidyadhiraja School, Ajayakumar V, however is of the opinion that the boxes have for long been in disuse in many institutions. “Students tend to open up to teachers rather than submit their concerns in help boxes,” said Fr Xavier Ampatt, principal of Christ Nagar Central School.
Terming the move a model for other states, Child Welfare Council general secretary G L Arun Gopi said special care should be accorded while handling notes written by students. “The concerns should be addressed by a panel consisting of student representatives, teachers and PTA officials, so that we have a comprehensive picture,” he said.
Echoing the opinion, Child Rights Commission chairperson K V Manoj Kumar said, “All the stakeholders must be involved in addressing issues, preferably a system like the school protection panel.”
District education officer Shibu Premlal said though complaint boxes are present in many schools, but there are differences of opinion about their efficacy.
“There was a similar move to deploy complaint boxes in 2011, but it did not come to much,” said Dr Arun B Nair, professor of psychiatry at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. “There were cases where students raised false allegations of sexual harassment against teachers who uncovered their drug abuse,” he said. Arun said an email ID overseen by trained teachers, who also understand the importance of maintaining confidentiality, would serve the cause better.Child psychologist Beena V S said both students and teachers should be made more aware of help boxes.