Adoor, Zacharia praise VR show promoting nature conservation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Touring Virtual Reality Show held at the Russian Centre here on Sunday was a hit among children and senior citizens alike, as they looked on in awe at the beauty of Russian landscapes through the immersive world of VR.

The programme – organised by the Russian Honorary Society and the Russian Geographical Society – was inaugurated by filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The function was also attended by writer Paul Zacharia and UAE consulate general representative Muhammed Alshamsi.

Putting on the VR gear, Adoor and Zacharia lauded the initiative as they explored the scenic geography of Russia. “At some point, I felt as if I was inside the woods,” said Adoor after watching the VR show. Zacharia pointed out that the high quality visuals provided a unique experience.

Aimed at increasing awareness about nature conservation and popularising the beauty of Russian landscapes, the programme will see VR Touring Talkies screening films in selected schools in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Ernakulam. The films, developed by the Russian Geographical Society, depict the nature and culture of Russia, said an official working with the Russian House.