Student’s eardrum ruptured after headmaster’s slap in Kerala school, probe ordered

KASARGOD: Tension prevailed at Kundamkuzhi Govt Higher Secondary School on Monday after KSU and BJP staged protests in front of the school demanding the suspension of the headmaster Ashokan who has been accused of slapping a Class 10 student and rupturing his eardrum.

Minister for General Education V Sivankutty has ordered a probe by Deputy Director of Education (DDE) in Kasaragod into the August 11 incident.

The student, Abhinav Krishna, was allegedly playing in the gravel while standing in the school assembly when the headmaster called him to the stage and slapped him on his face, according to Abhinav’s family.

Abhinav’s mother alleged his ears started to ache and she took him to a hospital. She said the doctors suggested a surgery since his right eardrum was ruptured.

The mother alleged that the PTA president and the headmaster came to their house and that the headmaster had admitted to hitting the boy. He offered to provide financial aid for the treatment.