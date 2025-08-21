Kerala High Court dismisses bail plea of UK resident over fake LSD stamp seizure

THRISSUR : The High Court of Kerala on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a person residing in UK, in connection with the case of framing a beauty parlour owner, Sheela Sunny, a native of Chalakudy, in a fake LSD stamp seizure.

Sibin Sycil, residing in UK, had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the court. Observing that the petition was not maintainable as the petitioner was residing abroad, the court dismissed it.

Responding to the incident, Sheela said that she was not aware of such a person and didn’t know about the anticipatory bail. According to Kodungallur DySP V K Raju, “The probe in still under way. Sibin is included as a witness in the case as he had registered the UK number for making the call for the tip-off against Sheela. He is not an accused in the case.”

Meanwhile, Narayanadas who had made the phone call to the excise to trap Sheela received his bail. Sheela was arrested in February 2023 and jailed for 72 days.