Ottappana murder case: Police foisting false rape charge on elderly man, say relatives

ALAPPUZHA: Relatives of a 68-year-old man who was falsely accused of murdering an elderly woman at Ottappana near Thottappally, Alappuzha, have accused the police of wrongfully booking him for rape.

The 62-year-old woman, who stayed alone, was found dead on August 17. The police soon arrested her close friend Abubakkar, who hails from Mannancherry in Alappuzha, for her alleged rape and murder. However, further investigation revealed that a couple from Thrikunnappuzha killed the woman for money. On Saturday, Sainulabdeen, 43, of Muttekkattil, and his wife Aneesha, 38, were arrested.

“My father is innocent. The police booked him deliberately,” Abubakkar’s son Muhammad Rashim told reporters.

“When I met him at the police station, he told me that the cops had charged him with rape and murder. Even after the arrest of the real culprits, the police are not ready to remove my father’s name from the chargesheet. I have filed a petition before the chief minister and will also approach the (Kerala State) Human Rights Commission,” he said.

Abubakkar was a long-time friend of the victim and had visited her house on the night of the murder. As per the police’s latest findings, after Abubakkar left, the accused couple entered the house. They disconnected the power supply and started bagging the valuables.

However, the woman woke up and recognised them as they had earlier rented a nearby house. That was when Sainulabdeen strangled her with Aneesha’s help. To mislead the cops, they spread chilli powder inside the house before fleeing with the woman’s gold earrings and mobile phone, the police said.

The police took Abubakkar into custody, accusing him of rape and murder, as they had not recovered the stolen ornaments or the phone. However, on Friday, the phone was switched on with a new SIM card. Tracking the device led investigators to the couple, who were found using it in Mainagapally, Kollam. They were taken into custody.