Hindu outfits threaten protest against Kerala government’s plan to hold global Ayyappa summit at Sabarimala

KOCHI: Raising doubts over the Kerala government’s motive behind organising a Global Ayyappa Summit in Sabarimala, Hindu organisations in the state have threatened a united protest against the move.

The government has decided to hold the meet at Pampa on September 20 to “unite devotees worldwide and showcase the state’s cultural heritage.”

Recalling the government’s “support” to young women activists who tried to “desecrate” the temple in 2019, leaders of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Sabarimala Karma Samithi and Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samithi said the devotees will raise an offensive to foil any attempt to bring activists to the hill shrine.

VHP state president Viji Thampi on Tuesday said he would explore legal options to stop the summit.

“A secular government organising a congregation of members of a particular religion amounts to violation of the principles of the Constitution,” Viji said.

‘Ayyappa devotees will stand united to spoil any bid to violate practices’

“If the aim is to celebrate the platinum jubilee of the Travancore Devaswom Board, the event should be held in Thiruvananthapuram. We suspect it (the summit) is an attempt to facilitate activists to enter and desecrate the temple. We will not allow a repeat of 2019, when the government facilitated two women to enter the temple with police protection,” he told reporters.

Viji said Bindu Ammini, the activist who entered Sabarimala temple in 2019, has declared she will participate in the meeting. “There are reports the government will facilitate darshan for the 3,000 delegates arriving to attend the meeting. We fear it is another attempt to desecrate the temple. Ayyappa devotees across the country will stand united to spoil any attempt to violate age-old temple practices,” he said.