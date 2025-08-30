Kerala records surge in skilled professionals returning from abroad: LinkedIn Report

KOCHI: Kerala is witnessing a major inflow of skilled professionals returning from abroad, particularly from the Gulf region, according to a LinkedIn Talent Insights report.

The report was released at the Skill Kerala Global Summit organised by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), a Kerala government advisory body, held here on Friday.

According to the study, more than 9,800 professionals have returned to Kerala from the UAE over the last five years, accounting for the largest share of returnees, followed by Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom with over 1,600 professionals each, while Qatar contributed over 1,400 and the United States more than 1,200, a K-DISC release said.

In terms of domestic migration, around 7,700 professionals moved back to Kerala from Karnataka, followed by Tamil Nadu (4,900), Maharashtra (2,400), Telangana (1,000) and Haryana (800).

"While regional migration is more focused on technology, the global migration inflow enables other field industries like civil and mechanical, too," the report said.

According to LinkedIn, returnees are primarily seeking opportunities in IT, healthcare, tourism, and education, while many are also returning to start businesses.

Stable employment, proximity to family, and a better work-life balance compared to high-pressure metros and overseas jobs are cited as key reasons for the trend, as per the report.