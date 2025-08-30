Kerala sub-inspector found dead in Adoor police camp; suicide suspected over financial issues

PATHANAMTHITTA: A sub-inspector was found dead inside a police camp in Adoor in this southern district of Kerala, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Kunjumon (51), was serving in the armed police battalion and was staying in quarters inside the camp.

Adoor police said he was found hanging from a tree near his residence in the camp and it was suspected to be a case of suicide.

The incident happened between midnight and the wee hours of Saturday, they added.

A purported suicide note recovered from his dead body suggested that he was suffering from some financial issues, police added.