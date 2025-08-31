IT employee killed, four injured as car rams flyover pillar in Kazhakkoottam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One person died after five colleagues met with an accident on the national highway at Kazhakkoottam here, police said. The driver, Shibin (28), died on the spot on Saturday night.

The others, who sustained injuries without major complications, are currently undergoing treatment at the Medical College and other private hospitals in the city, officials confirmed.

The group, which included two women, was travelling in a car when the vehicle rammed into a flyover pillar around midnight. All of them were employees of an IT company in the city.

Prima facie, the accident appears to have been caused by overspeeding, though the exact details are yet to be confirmed, Kazhakkoottam police said. Further inquiry is underway.