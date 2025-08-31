Skill Kerala Global Summit creates 1.28 lakh job opportunities against targeted 50,000

KOCHI: The Skill Kerala Global Summit 2025, aimed at enhancing employability through skill development, has generated over 1.28 lakh job opportunities against the targeted 50,000, giving a huge push to the government’s declared policy to provide adequate employment opportunities to all educated youth within the state itself.

“The figures reflect how the event has been well received. The training is given to empower candidates by helping them acquire the required skills for a particular job and make them industry ready. Kerala is going to be a model for the country in employment generation,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after inaugurating the valedictory session of the two-day event held at Grand Hyatt in Kochi.

The state government is attempting to revolutionise the higher education sector by providing skill training to final year students and make them industry-worthy, he said. “Through the Vijnana Kerala initiative, two lakh final-year students are being given skill development training.

Similarly, measures are taken to substantially increase the number of women having jobs by providing skill training to housewives. The educated unemployed youths too will be made beneficiary of the scheme,” he said.

Expressions of Interest have been received for a total of 1,28,408 job opportunities, including those in ITI (52,578), diploma (34,349), BTech (17,321), graduates (18, 281) and healthcare (889), during the two-day event, said T M Thomas Isaac, chief advisor, Vijnana Keralam, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, during his summit outcome presentation.