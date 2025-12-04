Autistic children champion inclusivity in visit to Kochi District Collector

KOCHI: As part of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities observation, 17 autistic children from the Jeevaniyam Autism Hospital and Research Centre visited District Collector Priyanka G and Assistant Collector Parvathy Gopakumar on Wednesday.

In line with the theme of the day, ‘Inclusivity and Social Progress’, a group of five, all above 18, from Jeevaniyam had also worked with booth level officers in the Special Intensive Revision process.

“Children should not be denied opportunities just because they are autistic or have disabilities. They must be given opportunities and their abilities encouraged,” Collector Priyanka said.

“Their participation is an example that children with diverse abilities are also capable of actively taking part in socially responsible activities,” Assistant Collector Parvathy said.

Dr Rashmi Pramod, founder and medical director of Jeevaniyam, explained the learning and social challenges autistic and differently abled children face, as well as the special education, therapy, and support systems they are provided with.

The children also presented the collector with handicraft items they had made.