Pulsar Suni’s jail letter pulls Dileep into shadow of conspiracy

While objecting to Dileep’s bail plea, the investigation team filed a report stating that his complaint to the DGP said that his friend, actor-director Nadirshah, received a phone call from a person claiming to be the friend of Suni. This was besides a letter that had been received on his driver’s WhatsApp. Both the phone call and letter sought to extort money from Dileep, by threatening to implicate him in the case if he does not pony up.

The investigation revealed that Suni had managed to get hold of a mobile phone and SIM card, through accused Vishnu, who was a fellow prisoner in Kakkanad district jail, which were used to make calls to Dileep’s associates. It also came to light that the SIM card was stolen from Coimbatore. And, according to the confession of accused Sanal alias Mesthiri Sanal, the phone and SIM card were recovered from his house in Pathanamthitta. The probe further said the letter was originally written by accused Vipinlal in jail and handed over to Vishnu to be passed on to Dileep.

The police report objecting to the bail plea of Dileep further said that when questioned in jail, Suni confessed to having entered into a criminal conspiracy with Dileep at their meeting in room 410 of Kochi’s Abad Plaza Hotel in March-April of 2016. They were both in the city in connection with the rehearsal for a stage show. This was confirmed using witness statements and hotel bills. The room was booked in the name of Dileep for the period from March 26 to April 7.

There was a quarrel between Dileep and the victim over the latter having informed on him to Manju. This happened during the rehearsal in the presence of other members of the movie industry, the report stated. Police records stated that Suni confessed to having hatched the plot with Dileep at various shooting locations. The investigation into his statement revealed that the two had met at the Kinattingal Tennis Club in Thrissur, CIFT Junction on Willingdon Island, Ernakulam, and Thodupuzha Santhigiri College in connection with the shooting for the film Georgettan’s Pooram.

Dileep argued that the case against him was the result of a deep-rooted conspiracy, and that it was without any basis.

(to be continued)