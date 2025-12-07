AI ‘Christian Housewife’ turns up heat on Congress, LDF ahead of polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the first phase of local body elections only days away, Sangh Parivar strategists have launched an AI-driven outreach campaign targeting Christian voters.

The initial phase of polling, scheduled for December 9, will cover seven districts with substantial Christian populations such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

The AI-generated campaign video circulated discreetly, accuses the Congress of neglecting the Christian community and the LDF of appeasement politics. Though the video did not claim any authorship, apparently to avoid any potential election code violation, it elaborates on why sections of the Christian community are beginning to view the BJP more favourably.

In the video, an AI-generated Christian housewife alleges that following the deaths of senior leaders K Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy, and K M Mani along with the withdrawal of A K Antony from active politics, the community has become orphaned. The video claims that the declining Christian population, youth migration and the vacant homes have deepened the community’s insecurity. “The Congress is even objecting to EWS (Economically weaker section) reservation for Christians. Congress did not raise a finger when a Bishop was manhandled,” it said.

It further questions Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for what it describes as his “justification” of Jamaat-e-Islami, while highlighting issues such as the Munambam waqf land dispute and the hijab row at a school run by a Christian management. It asserts that BJP alone stood by the community in these matters.

In Kerala, the RSS is also said to be playing a key role through long-term social engineering aimed at fostering closer ties with Christian community. A senior leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity that the RSS has been holding discussions with Church representatives for over three years.