Kerala local body polls: Second phase records 28.84% turnout by 11 am

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An overall voter turnout of 28.84% was recorded till 11 am in the second phase of the local body polls in seven northern districts of Kerala. Voters are electing representatives to the three-tier panchayats in rural areas, as well as to municipalities and corporations in urban areas.

Polling is being held in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Voting runs from 7 am to 6 pm across 18,274 polling stations, of which 2,055 have been identified as sensitive.

A total of 12,391 wards in 604 local bodies are going to polls. This includes 9,015 wards in 470 grama panchayats, 1,177 wards in 77 block panchayats, 182 divisions in seven district panchayats, 1,829 wards in 47 municipalities and 188 wards in three corporations.

As many as 1.53 crore voters, 72.46 lakh men, 80.90 lakh women and 161 transgender persons, are eligible to vote, along with 3,293 overseas electors. A total of 38,994 candidates are contesting in the seven districts.

The first phase of polling in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam concluded on December 9 with a turnout of around 70%. Results for both phases will be declared on December 13.