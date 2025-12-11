Kerala local body polls: Second phase records 63.8% turnout by 3 pm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An overall voter turnout of 63.8% was recorded at 3 pm in the second phase of the local body polls in seven northern districts of the state. Electors are choosing representatives to three tier panchayats in rural areas as well as municipalities and corporations in urban areas.

The districts in which polling is being held in the second phase are: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Voting is being held in 18,274 polling stations from 7 am to 6 pm. Of these, 2,055 polling stations have been earmarked as sensitive.

A total of 12,391 wards spread across 604 local bodies are facing the polls on Thursday. This includes 9,015 wards in 470 grama panchayats, 1,177 wards in 77 block panchayats, 182 divisions in seven district panchayats, 1,829 wards in 47 municipalities and 188 wards in three Corporations.

As many as 1.53 crore voters, including 72.46 lakh men, 80.90 lakh women and 161 transgender persons figure in the voters' list in local bodies that are going to polls in the first phase. Another 3,293 overseas voters also figure in the electoral roll. A total of 38,994 candidates are in the fray in the seven districts.

The first phase of polling in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam concluded on December 9 with a turnout of around 70%. Results for both phases will be declared on December 13.