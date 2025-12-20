Mani Ratnam, Manisha Koirala visit 'Bombay' location; to attend Bekal International Beach Festival

KASARAGOD: Director Mani Ratnam, actress Manisha Koirala and cinematographer Rajiv Menon, the crew of the movie Bombay, visited the Bekal fort on Saturday morning and lived through their Bekal experience once again. The song Uyire in Bombay movie, released in 1995, has put the historic Bekal fort on the tourism map.

Rajiv Menon has captured the beautiful fort in its monsoon glory for the film. Incidentally, the Kerala government established the Bekal Resort Development Corporation (BRDC) in 1995 to promote fort-based tourism, and the timing of the film greatly aided in promoting the fort.

So, the BRDC has decided to host the Bombay reunion for this year's Bekal International Beach Festival. Mani Ratnam, Manisha Koirala and Rajiv Menon, accompanied by Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas, visited the fort and went around.

Actress Manisha Koirala wondered how much the fort had developed, and it is now very beautiful, she said. Rajiv Menon captured Mani Ratnam and Manisha Koirala in his camera once more. The crew will participate in the inaugural of the Beach Festival later in the evening.