Kerala sidelined, say LDF and UDF; BJP differs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first full budget of the third Modi government has opened a political blame game with the LDF and UDF ganging up on one side and the BJP on the other. The ruling front and opposition came down heavily on the Union government alleging complete neglect of the state’s demands, while the BJP said that accusing the Union government of neglect towards the state amounts to challenging the people.

Coming down heavily on the budget, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the central government has rejected the state’s important demands. “Kerala had demanded a Rs 24,000-crore special package. Moreover, state also sought a rehabilitation package for Wayanad landslide victims. We demanded central assistance for the Vizhinjam Port too. There are no big projects for the state and there was no mention of AIIMS and railway coach factory,” the CM said in a statement.

Around `25 lakh crore was allocated for other states, but Kerala did not even get `40,000 crore. “Kerala is being punished for its achievements. No support price was declared for agricultural products. There are no projects for the rubber- paddy-coconut sector. The budget has neglected OBCs, SC-STs, and agricultural labourers,” he added.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also criticised the Centre for its alleged neglect towards the state. He termed the rise in the limit of income tax a political gimmick. “The Centre has not sanctioned Wayanad rehabilitation package and there was no mention of AIIMS. The budget did not even utter the word Keralam. There was no suggestion to bring down the unemployment rate and no action has been mentioned about rejuvenation of the small-scale ventures,” he said.