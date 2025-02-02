Migrant worker chopped into pieces, disposed of in bags in Wayanad

KALPETTA: A migrant worker was hacked to death in Vellamunda on Friday evening and his body was disposed of in bags. The body was chopped into pieces, carried in two bags and thrown in two places. An autorickshaw driver who became suspicious after seeing this informed the police.

The deceased is Mukhib, 25, from Uttar Pradesh. The accused is another Uttar Pradesh native Mohammed Arif, 38. Initial information is that Arif committed the crime following the suspicion that Mukhib was having an affair with his wife.

It is reported that Mukhib was killed at a place called Vellinady. Then the body was cut into pieces and brought to Vellamunda in two bags by the accused person.

The autorickshaw driver, who saw him throwing the bags down from the top of the Moolithode bridge, became suspicious and stopped Arif. He then informed the police.

Following this, the police recovered one bag from a nearby banana plantation and the other from the river bank. Further investigation into the incident is under way.