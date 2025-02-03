Kerala government to relaunch Operation Saundarya for curbing violations

KOCHI: At a time when the skin-care and beauty products market is seeing exponential growth, the health ministry and the department of drugs control, which have voiced their concerns over the easy availability of low-quality cosmetics, have announced the relaunch of an initiative that helped authorities clamp down on products manufactured in violation of the Cosmetics Rules, 2020.

Operation Saundarya was first initiated over two phases in 2023. An initiative of the state drug control department, it targeted manufacturing units without proper licences and necessary protocol.

Recently, Health Minister Veena George, in a Facebook post, had warned against the use of poor-quality cosmetic products. She also teased the relaunch of Operation Saundarya, considering the growing market for cosmetic products in the state.

According to a senior official with the department of drug control, many of the products available in the market neither indicate manufacturing sources nor follow protocol. “In the samples of products, especially face creams, that were sent for testing, we found high levels of mercury,” he said, adding that while the allowed mercury level is only one parts per million (ppm), many of the products were found to contain up to 12,000 ppm of mercury.