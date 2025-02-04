4,000 bookings, 7,000 guests in first 100 days; Aero Lounge registers a hit in Kerala

KOCHI: The transit accommodation facility — 0484 Aero Lounge — set up at the Kochi airport has turned out to be a successful initiative, recording around 4,000 room bookings and serving nearly 7,000 guests within its first 100 days of operation.

Built by Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on the revolutionary concept of “affordable luxury”, the lounge offers 41 guest rooms for travellers and visitors. Guests can book rooms in flexible packages of 8, 12 and 24 hours at flexible and affordable rates. In addition to guest rooms, bookings are also open for a range of amenities including co-working spaces, boardrooms, conference halls, gym and spa.

“Since its launch, the lounge has recorded around 4,000 room bookings and has served around 7,000 guests, including NRIs, business travellers, and those accompanying passengers,” CIAL said in a statement.

Located in Terminal 2, the 0484 Aero Lounge has become a preferred choice for NRIs who use the facility for short stays before their return journeys. The lounge’s convenience and safety, especially for night travellers, have made it a popular option among passengers seeking comfortable rest within the airport vicinity.