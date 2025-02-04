4,000 bookings, 7,000 guests in first 100 days; Aero Lounge registers a hit in Kerala

KOCHI: The transit accommodation facility — 0484 Aero Lounge — set up at the Kochi airport has turned out to be a successful initiative, recording around 4,000 room bookings and serving nearly 7,000 guests within its first 100 days of operation.
Built by Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on the revolutionary concept of “affordable luxury”, the lounge offers 41 guest rooms for travellers and visitors. Guests can book rooms in flexible packages of 8, 12 and 24 hours at flexible and affordable rates. In addition to guest rooms, bookings are also open for a range of amenities including co-working spaces, boardrooms, conference halls, gym and spa.
“Since its launch, the lounge has recorded around 4,000 room bookings and has served around 7,000 guests, including NRIs, business travellers, and those accompanying passengers,” CIAL said in a statement.
Located in Terminal 2, the 0484 Aero Lounge has become a preferred choice for NRIs who use the facility for short stays before their return journeys. The lounge’s convenience and safety, especially for night travellers, have made it a popular option among passengers seeking comfortable rest within the airport vicinity.
Beyond accommodation, the lounge has evolved into a versatile venue. Corporate clients have widely used the conference hall and boardroom facilities for business meetings, eliminating the need to travel to the city. The space has also hosted various events, pre-wedding shoots, and gatherings, making it a dynamic addition to CIAL’s offerings.
“With cafes and retail shops fully operational, 0484 Lounge continues to redefine airport hospitality, ensuring a seamless and premium experience for travellers and business professionals alike,” CIAL stated.
The facility was inaugurated last September as part of CIAL’s initiative to enhance non-aeronautical revenue, and began operations in October. Spanning 50,000 square feet, it includes 37 rooms, four suites, three boardrooms, two conference halls, a co-working space, library, café lounge and a restaurant, offering an innovative experience of aesthetic, self-contained luxury.
How to book 0484 Aero Lounge at Kochi airport
Bookings can be made by calling 0484-3053484 or
+91-7306432642, 7306432643 and via e-mail at 0484reservation@ciasl.in.
For more information, visit www.0484aerolounge.com.
Rates (excluding taxes)
For eight hours
Deluxe Room: Rs 2,900
Suite Room: Rs 3,500
For 12 hours
Deluxe Room: Rs 3,500
Suite Room: Rs 5,000
For 24 hours
Deluxe Room: Rs 5,000
Suite Room: Rs 7,000