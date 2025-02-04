Cop killed during bid to stop history-sheeter from attacking eatery

KOTTAYAM: A civil police officer with the Kottayam West police station was killed by a history-sheeter when he tried to prevent the latter from attacking a woman running a roadside eatery at Thellakom near Ettumanoor late on Sunday. The deceased is Shyam Prasad, 44, a native of Manjoor South. The police have taken Jibin George, 27, into custody.

An officer said the incident occurred around 11.45pm in front of a bar at Thellakom. Shyam, who had been deployed at a church festival in Kudamaloor, was returning home after wrapping up work when he saw Jibin, a native of Perumbaikad, threatening the woman and her brother and asking them to relocate the eatery. “When Jibin attacked the woman and her brother, Shyam stepped in to stop him.

However, Jibin brutally attacked Shyam,” said Kottayam district police chief A Shahul Hameed. Shyam suffered serious injuries, including on the chest, and was immediately admitted to a private hospital nearby. He died around 4am. The police suspect Jibin was sent to the woman’s eatery by the owner of another food joint nearby, and have begun probing his involvement.