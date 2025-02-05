Family assaulted by police in mistaken identity case, sparks outrage in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: A family of three was injured after they were allegedly assaulted by the police in front of a bar here in the early hours of Wednesday due to a case of mistaken identity, triggering widespread public outrage.

According to police sources, a patrol vehicle arrived at the bar following a complaint from the manager about troublemakers. In their attempt to control the situation, the police allegedly thrashed everyone present near the bar, including the family whose vehicle was parked there.

Eyewitnesses claimed that some family members who stepped out of their vehicle were assaulted as the police tried to disperse the crowd. Three of them, including a woman who slipped and fell while trying to escape the attack, sustained injuries.