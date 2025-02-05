More than 93 per cent trips operated, says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar

KOCHI: The “unnecessary” strike by a section of employees led by the Transport Democratic Federation (TDF), demanding timely salary pay, had no effect on the KSRTC services as the corporation could operate over 93% of the scheduled trips for the day, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said in Kochi on Tuesday.

“Both the KSRTC employees and the public have rejected the strike. I congratulate all those staff who reported for duty as the corporation’s financial condition is such that it couldn’t afford cancellations of trips. The management successfully managed the situation by arranging ‘badal’ (temporary) workers. The public too didn’t face much difficulty,” the minister told reporters.

Earlier, KSRTC chairman and managing director invoked the dies-non (no work no pay) provision against the strike.

Meanwhile, the minister said strict action will be taken against those who damaged eight KSRTC buses at Kottarakkara bus depot.

“The buses were parked inside the bus station. The culprits knew there were no CCTV cameras there and damaged the buses to prevent the vehicles from being deployed during the strike,” Ganesh Kumar said.