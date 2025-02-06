UDF prepares ground for LSG poll with High Range protection rally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF’s nine -day ‘High Range protection rally’ which began from Irikkur in Kannur on January 25 and concluded at Amboori in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, has put the opposition one foot ahead of the ruling LDF and BJP.

Covering the High Range villages of 12 districts, the protest rally against the alleged failure of the Left government is expected to boost the moral power of the UDF ahead of the local body election.

The UDF took up the issue of wild animal attack, and raised the demand for the intervention of the Union government in the buffer zone issue to save the agricultural sector. Barring Kasaragod and Alappuzha districts, UDF leaders travelled extensively in select villages of High Ranges visiting houses of victims who were killed in wild animal attacks, and addressing public meetings.

“The journey was a huge political success,” UDF secretary C P John told TNIE. “It also put the KC(M) which claims to be pro-farmer in a tight spot,” he said. The UDF also projected Kerala Congress (J) as the real representative of High Range farmers. The leaders calculate that the success of the journey would reflect in the coming LSG elections.

Meanwhile, for V D Satheesan the journey came as a transformation from the label he wore for years- ‘Haritha MLA’- to the crusader of High Range residents, necessitated by the hard political realities he is facing and ambitions he nurtures as the leader of opposition.

It was in 2012- 13 during the tenure of the last UDF government led by Oommen Chandy that a section of UDF MLAs including V D Satheesan and T N Prathapan formed a pressure group, ‘Haritha MLAs,’ within the front.Their open stand on forest land issues gave frequent headaches to the UDF. When the UDF government, opposition LDF, the Church and High Range farmers’ groups unitedly opposed the Madhav Gadgil Committee Report, the Haritha MLAs openly supported the panel’s recommendations.