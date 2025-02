Search in Kannavam forest lasted over two weeks

“I work under the MGNREGA scheme. I used to call out to her whenever I passed by her shed. On the morning of December 31, I called, but she didn’t respond. I assumed she was asleep. When she remained unresponsive in the evening, I panicked and informed my children. We then alerted the panchayat and the police,” said Sindhu’s mother. Kannavam police inspector K V Umesh confirmed that Sindhu was last seen on December 31. “A local resident, Bhalakrishnan, spotted her in an agricultural field that day. We were informed about her disappearance the same day and immediately launched an investigation. A missing person case was officially registered on January 1,” he said.

The search spanned across the length and breadth of Kannavam forest, extending to the Wayanad and Kozhikode borders. Authorities used underwater radar tech to scan water bodies and quarries, yet Sindhu was not found. “We also checked bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, and even unidentified bodies, but there were no leads,” Umesh added.

One major challenge, he said, was the lack of a recent photograph of Sindhu. “The only available picture is over 10 years old. She has become much frailer over the years, making it difficult for the public to recognise her. We have registered her details in various national and state-level man-tracking portals and update the information weekly. So far, we have recorded statements of over 150 people,” he said.

The search in the Kannavam forest lasted over two weeks before it was called off. Local residents have formed a committee, led by Pattiam panchayat president N V Shinija, to demand further investigation. “We met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and submitted a request for a higher-level probe into Sindhu’s disappearance,” Shinija said.

Despite use of modern search technology and the involvement of elite Thunderbolt commandos, forest officials, and police, not a single clue -- not even a piece of clothing -- has been found. Sindhu’s disappearance remains an unsolved mystery, leaving her family and the Kannavam community searching for answers.