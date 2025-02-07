Illegal Bangladesh migrants in Ernakulam using hawala channels to send money home: Cops

KOCHI: The recent arrests of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Ernakulam district have drawn authorities’ attention to various hawala channels in operation for sending money from India to Bangladesh. Police are preparing to conduct a detailed investigation into this money trail.

As many as 35 Bangladeshi migrants have been arrested by Ernakulam Rural police since January. This is apart from the eight detained by Kochi City police. On the night of January 30, police raided a building occupied by migrant workers in North Paravoor’s Mannam area and apprehended 27 Bangladeshi citizens.

“Our investigation revealed that these persons never opened bank accounts for fear of getting caught. They used various hawala channels to send money to their families back home. There are agents among migrant workers here who facilitate the transfer of money to Bangladesh via West Bengal.

Cash deposit machines (CDMs) are also used to transfer funds to hawala agents. These Bangladeshi workers deposit money to the bank accounts of agents in West Bengal using CDMs. The agents through hawala networks deliver the money to family members in Bangladeshi currency,” said Munambam DySP Jayakrishnan C.

Police have received information about stalls and shops operated by migrant workers in various parts of Ernakulam district engaged in illegal money transfer activities. “Some of the arrested persons claimed that they paid around Rs 12 in commission for every `100 sent to their families. Several persons were exploiting these Bangladeshi nationals to make easy money,” Jayakrishnan said.