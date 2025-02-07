No links with CSR scamster, says BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan

KOCHI: BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan has denied any links with Anandhu Krishnan, who swindled crores of rupees from gullible people through the CSR scam offering scooters and home appliances at half the market price.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi on Thursday, Radhakrishnan said that the Kochi-based Society for Integrated Growth of the Nation (SIGN), a 12-year-old organisation involved in social activities and chaired by him, was also a victim of the scam.

Radhakrishnan said that SIGN collaborated in the project as part of its social service initiatives. He also highlighted that other leaders, including ministers V Sivankutty and R Bindu, and MP Hibi Eden, were also involved in similar initiatives.

“I have been part of SIGN for 12 years. During this time, around 5,620 scooters were distributed as part of social service projects. Many people’s representatives and political party members collaborated in these initiatives purely as service to society. In addition, numerous organisations had supported our efforts,” Radhakrishnan said.

“SIGN is not associated with NGO confederations. It only acts as an implementation agency. We never received a single rupee directly. Our role was limited to operating under an agreement and transferring the money collected from customers to the designated parties. All financial transactions are documented,” Radhakrishnan said.

He said that he came to know about the scam after reports surfaced that the suspect’s bank accounts had been frozen. “SIGN has been operating with credibility for many years. Those who sent money to us will either be refunded or can choose to wait for their two-wheelers.”

ANANDHU REMANDED IN POLICE CUSTODY

Kochi: Anandhu Krishnan, the kingpin of CSR fund scam, was remanded in police custody for five days, on Thursday. The Muvattupuzha First Class Additional Magistrate Court granted the custody after reviewing the police’s request to facilitate a detailed interrogation.

While being brought to court, Anandhu stated that the truth would come out eventually and claimed the projects were conducted through voluntary organisations.

The police have frozen 19 of his bank accounts and seized three of his vehicles. P M Baiju, DySP, Muvattupuzha, said, “The suspect has been remanded in police custody after the court accepted our application for detailed questioning. We aim to ascertain the exact amount collected, identify those who made payments, and investigate any dealers or dealerships involved.”