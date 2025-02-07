Skoda's new sub-4-metre SUV, Kylaq, is sweet & spunky

The sub-4-metre SUV segment has become the sweet spot of India’s car market, accounting for nearly 60% of passenger car sales in the country. Czech carmaker Skoda is the latest entrant into this lucrative space. Recently, I had the opportunity to test-drive its latest model, Kylaq, in Goa. Let’s see how this India-focused SUV performs on our roads.
Exterior
Kylaq is the first Skoda model in India to adopt the brand’s new Modern Solid design language. The front features a glossy black grille with 3D ribs and split headlamps. The slim DRLs sit on top, while the main headlamps are positioned slightly lower. Fog lamps with a cornering light function are integrated into the setup. All lights are LED.
The side profile is clean, featuring modern lines and robust cladding around the wheel arches. The high ground clearance, combined with sculpted sills, enhances its SUV stance within a compact footprint.
Interestingly, the doors close over the running board, an uncommon feature in this segment. However, during the rainy season, extra care is needed to prevent mud from getting trapped inside.
The 17-inch alloy wheels are well proportioned, while faux roof rails and skid plates add to its rugged appeal. At the rear, the all-new Skoda wordmark sits on a wide black stripe flanked by sleek taillights, completing the sophisticated design.
Interior
Inside, the Kylaq's cabin closely resembles its elder sibling, the Skoda Kushaq. It exudes a premium feel with a digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a familiar climate control console. Unique to the Kylaq are ‘olive green’ inserts on the dashboard, door panels, and centre console. However, the touch-sensitive AC controls can be tricky to use while driving.
The front seats are six-way electrically adjustable and ventilated. Higher variants come equipped with an electric sunroof. Other key features include cruise control, steering-mounted paddle shifters for the six-speed automatic gearbox, leatherette seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and wireless charging. The dashboard houses a 25.6 cm infotainment screen, while the driver gets a 20.32 cm Virtual Cockpit display.
Dimension-wise, the Kylaq measures 3.995 metres in length, 1.783 metres in width, and 1.619 metres in height, with a wheelbase of 2.566 metres. Most notably, it offers a generous 189mm ground clearance. The boot space stands at 446 litres.
Performance
Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 114hp and 178Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters.
I tested both variants on the smooth roads of Goa-Verna. Skoda claims a 0-100 km/h time of 10.5 seconds for the manual version, and I was able to achieve the same. Even at higher speeds, the car remained stable and composed.
Both versions deliver a smooth driving experience, but I particularly enjoyed the automatic. The power delivery is linear and seamless, with no noticeable jerks during gear shifts. The steering, brakes, and suspension inspire confidence while ensuring ride comfort. The turbo kicks in around 2,000 rpm, marking the sweet spot for performance. In the manual version, the clutch has a slightly long play, but gear shifts are precise. The company claims an approximate fuel efficiency of 19kmpl.
Safety
Safety is another major highlight. The Kylaq has set a benchmark in its segment, securing the highest Bharat NCAP rating for an ICE sub-4-metre compact SUV. It scored an impressive 30.88 out of 32 (97%) in Adult Occupant Protection and 45 out of 49 (92%) in Child Occupant Protection.
The SUV packs over 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, traction and stability control, ABS with EBD, brake disc wiping, roll over protection, motor slip regulation, electronic differential lock, passenger airbag deactivation, multi-collision braking, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Verdict
With prices starting at Rs 7.89 lakh, the Skoda Kylaq is a compelling option for those stepping into the SUV world. It delivers a blend of quality, safety, and comfort that makes it a worthy contender in the segment.
NEW RELEASES
Honda introduces Apex Edition of City
Honda Cars India has introduced the new Apex Edition of its popular sedan, the Honda City. Available in limited volumes, the Apex Edition is offered in both MT and CVT variants, based on the V and VX grades.
Since its launch in 1998, the Honda City has been one of the longest-running nameplates in India, continuously evolving with design and technology upgrades. The Apex Edition enhances the City’s stylish and comfortable design while adding value to the V and VX trims.
The Apex Edition is available in all colour options. Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) for a limited period range from Rs 13,30,000 to Rs 15,62,000.
‘Made in India’ Jimny 5-door debuts in Japan
The ‘Made in India’ Jimny 5-door has been officially unveiled in Japan. This iconic off-roader is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram facility and exported to nearly 100 countries.
With over 50 years of heritage, the Jimny is a globally recognised 4WD SUV, with more than 3.5 million units sold across 199 countries and regions. The India-made Jimny 5-door is the second SUV from Maruti Suzuki to be supplied to Suzuki Motor Corporation’s home market after the Fronx in FY 2024-25.
Royal Enfield set to launch Shotgun 650 limited edition
Royal Enfield, in collaboration with ICON Motosports, is set to launch a Limited Edition Shotgun 650. Inspired by the custom build with ICON, this exclusive drop will bring a stylish and unique take on the stock Shotgun 650.
Only 100 units of this limited edition will be available globally. The exclusive drop goes live on February 12, 2025, at 3pm GMT via the REApp in India and the Royal Enfield website for other regions. The first 25 customers in each region will get the chance to own this special model.
The Limited Edition Shotgun 650 is priced at Rs 4,25,000 (ex-showroom, India). It comes with an exclusive Slabtown Intercept RE jacket, designed by ICON.
(The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel 'Car Kaduva')