Skoda's new sub-4-metre SUV, Kylaq, is sweet & spunky

The sub-4-metre SUV segment has become the sweet spot of India’s car market, accounting for nearly 60% of passenger car sales in the country. Czech carmaker Skoda is the latest entrant into this lucrative space. Recently, I had the opportunity to test-drive its latest model, Kylaq, in Goa. Let’s see how this India-focused SUV performs on our roads.

Exterior

Kylaq is the first Skoda model in India to adopt the brand’s new Modern Solid design language. The front features a glossy black grille with 3D ribs and split headlamps. The slim DRLs sit on top, while the main headlamps are positioned slightly lower. Fog lamps with a cornering light function are integrated into the setup. All lights are LED.

The side profile is clean, featuring modern lines and robust cladding around the wheel arches. The high ground clearance, combined with sculpted sills, enhances its SUV stance within a compact footprint.

Interestingly, the doors close over the running board, an uncommon feature in this segment. However, during the rainy season, extra care is needed to prevent mud from getting trapped inside.

The 17-inch alloy wheels are well proportioned, while faux roof rails and skid plates add to its rugged appeal. At the rear, the all-new Skoda wordmark sits on a wide black stripe flanked by sleek taillights, completing the sophisticated design.