UDF in spot after LoP's remark on 2011 poll victory

He said that though in 2006 Pinarayi tried to block VS from contesting the election, the latter contested with the approval of the politburo and became CM. In a closely contested assembly election, the LDF lost power and the chance of continuing in power. While the UDF came to power with 72 seats, the LDF finished with 68 seats. Though there was an internal perception that if the CPM had worked sincerely, the loss of LDF candidates in some seats could have been avoided, the CPM and UDF leaderships dismissed such hypothesis.

The observation has landed Satheesan in political soup. Chennithala, who is also a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, brushed aside the claim. “We won only because of the good performance of the UDF,” Chennithala said. “We could have won more seats in the 2011 assembly election. We were let down by leaders in some seats, which denied us the expected margin,” he said. Chennithala was then the KPCC president, before he joined the Oommen Chandy government in 2014.

Many Congress leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed their displeasure at Satheesan’s statement. Congress MLA Chandy Oommen said that Satheesan alone can explain the statement.