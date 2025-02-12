UDF puts government in dock over rise in drug-fuelled crimes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF on Tuesday accused the government of doing little to curb the influx of drugs and other narcotic substances to the state. The Opposition unleashed an attack on the government and the excise department when the assembly held a deliberation on the increase in violent crimes owing to drug abuse among youths after the government agreed to discuss the adjournment motion on the matter moved by the UDF.

Moving the adjournment motion notice, UDF MLA P C Vishnunadh said the use of intoxicants, including synthetic drugs, has become rampant among youths and that was creating severe law and order issues in the state. “The drug abuse has increased among school children as shown by the excise statistics which said 145 women and 102 boys were apprehended for drug offences in a span of 19 months,” he said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also came down heavily on the government. “During a discussion on the same topic in the assembly in 2022, the UDF had offered full cooperation to the government to combat the menace. Now it’s 2025 and what has happened? Vimukthi (a de-addiction project of the excise) is operational, but has its performance been reviewed? Schools are covering up cases of drug abuse among their wards,” Satheesan said.

In response, Excise Minister M B Rajesh said it was wrong to paint Kerala as a hub of drugs, but added that the extent of drug abuse among Malayalis has increased alarmingly. He stressed that Kerala was leading in terms of effective enforcement and prosecution in drug cases.

He said 24,517 people were arrested in 2024 for drug-related offences in the state and this was thrice the arrests recorded in Punjab, which is the worst-affected.