Residents agitated as severe water shortage plagues Karunagappally

KOLLAM: A severe water shortage has gripped Karunagappally taluk, leaving residents struggling for weeks to access clean water. Divisions such as Kannetti, Alumkadavu, Alappadu, Kozhikode, Panickerkadavu, Pakalveedu, Thurayilkunnu and Mampozhil are the most affected, according to the Karunagappally municipality.

Municipal sources indicate that outdated and frequently damaged water pipelines in these areas have disrupted the water supply. To mitigate the crisis, the municipality has been relying on borewells, however, many are in a collapsed state, rendering the water unfit for consumption.

As a result, the municipality is currently distributing water using tanker trucks. “The pipeline network in Karunagappally is decades old. The water resources department seems unwilling to replace them, possibly due to a lack of funds. For now, the only option is to depend on tanker-supplied water,” said M Anzar, ward councillor of Karunagappally municipality.

Adding to the woes, the ongoing construction of a national highway has exacerbated the crisis. Excavation work for drainage has damaged several pipelines, worsening the water shortage.

Meanwhile, the water resources department has assured residents that repair work on the broken pipelines is underway.