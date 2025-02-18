Kerala: ED searches in fake CSR fund 'scam'

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Kerala in connection with the alleged fake CSR fund scam, in which fraudsters swindled money from many people across Kerala by falsely promising to offer laptops, two-wheelers, and home appliances at half price.

Official sources said the entities, trusts and individuals who have "received" money from Anandu Krishnan, the prime suspect in the case, are being searched to trace the proceeds of crime collected from poor people.

Role of some politicians, electronic dealers, automotive dealers and cooperative banks and a fertiliser manufacturing company are under the scrutiny of the federal probe agency.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Kerala Police Crime Branch wing.