Sabarimala temple closes after Kumbham pooja, to reopen on March 14

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala temple was closed on Monday, marking the conclusion of the five-day Kumbham pooja. Sahasrakalasam was performed on the concluding day.

Thantri Kandararu Brahmadathan performed kalasapooja at the mandapam on the south of the sreekovil in the presence of Melsanthi Arunkumar Nampoothiri at 5 pm on Sunday.

The ritual concluded with kalasabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during uchcha pooja on Monday.

Kalabhabhishekam, udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, pushpabhishekam and padi pooja were the other rituals held.

The temple was closed in the evening after athazha pooja and harivarasanam at 10pm. The temple will be reopened on March 14 for the monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Meenam.