Regular rooster crowing prompts magistrate’s intervention in Kerala's Adoor

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a bizarre incident, a rooster’s persistent crowing sparked a heated dispute between neighbours in Adoor’s Pallickal village, prompting the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to intervene.

It all began with the complaint filed by Radhakrishna Kurup, a senior citizen, citing ‘sleepless nights’ due to the relentless crowing of his neighbour’s rooster in the wee hours of the day.

As the cockerel, housed with poultry on the terrace of his neigbour Anil Kumar, was disturbing his peaceful life, Kurup filed a complaint with the revenue divisional officer (RDO), Adoor.

Following the complaint, the village officer submitted a report to the SDM. In the order issued on February 15, the SDM considered the advance age and the ailments of Kurup to take a decision in his favour.

Going through the village officer’s report, the SDM pointed out that there was an inspection to check the poultry shed.

Also, the officials talked to both parties for a solution to the ‘bird nuisance’.

In the order, issued under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Anil was ordered to relocate the bird from the terrace, citing the complainant’s age and sleep disturbances. It also cited a solution – the poultry shed could be moved to another side.

“Given the situation, it is hereby ordered that the poultry shed located on the terrace of Anil Kumar’s residence should be relocated in a manner that avoids further complaints from the petitioner. It is to be moved to the eastern side of the washing stone on the southern side of the house,” the order stated.

It further stated that the relocation must be completed within 14 days of receiving the order. Else, Anil Kumar is required to present his objections, if any, within the same period.