Call on KIIFB road toll only after detailed discussions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF will hold detailed discussions before finalising toll on KIIFB roads. The LDF meet on Wednesday didn’t go into detailed discussions, as the project details are yet to be finalised.

The CPI, which is not very keen on the decision, has expressed certain reservations in this regard. The concerns will be addressed during detailed discussions.

“The LDF convener pointed out that to realise the capital spent for KIIFB, toll or user fee will have to be imposed in the future. Now it’s only at the proposal stage and no concrete decisions have been taken,” said a source.

The issue of allowing private universities in the state too came up at the meet. Since a piece of legislation has already been made, there’s no scope for reversal. However, the government gave its assurance to ensure both social justice and fee relaxation for the deserving.

JOINT STIR WITH UDF AGAINST UNION GOVT NEGLECT

The LDF is open to joint agitations with opposition UDF against the Union government decision on sand mining, said LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan. The LDF welcomed UDF stance in the matter. “The central decision to allow sand mining along the Kerala coast and forest regions, is aimed at helping corporates.

The LDF is open to the idea of joint agitations with the UDF in the matter,” said Ramakrishnan adding that the ruling front will hold discussions with the opposition.

The LDF will organise a major protest against Union government’s neglect towards the state on March 17. In the state capital, the Left Front will take out a protest march and hold a dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan, while in other districts march will be held at assembly constituencies.