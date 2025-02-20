Rejecting opposition from CPI & RJD, LDF gives nod to brewery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rejecting stiff opposition from its allies CPI and RJD, the Left will move forward with the brewery project at Palakkad. The LDF meet on Wednesday discussed the contentious issue threadbare, in view of strong dissent from the two Left parties, and issued its nod for the project. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it categorically clear that the government has already taken a decision, allowing a liquor company to set up its brewery unit at Elappully, and hence will not go back from the earlier stance.

The LDF meeting, which was held at CPI headquarters MN Smarakam after a long time, witnessed detailed discussions after two parties raised objection. At the meeting, CPI state chief Binoy Viswam demanded that the brewery project be abandoned, as it would lead to groundwater depletion, especially in a district like Palakkad, which always faces major water shortage. The CPI pointed out that rainwater alone will not be sufficient for the project. The party raised strong opposition against the brewery being set up at Elappully.

“While the CPI was opposed to the project being set up at Elappully, the RJD pointed out that allowing a brewery unit would be against the Left manifesto that had advocated abstinence from liquor by reducing its availability. Since society faces major issues due to excess alcohol consumption, reasonable restrictions are required, they felt,” sources said.

Varghese George of the RJD further pointed out that sanctioning the brewery would amount to violation of the Land Reforms Act and the Paddy and Wetlands Act. While the CPI and the RJD opposed the decision, all other constituents were in support of the decision. CPM state secretary M V Govindan pointed out that it would help generate employment and revenue.