Fireworks accident at temple in Kerala injures five

KANNUR: A fireworks accident at a temple in this district in the early hours of Friday has left five people injured, including a 12-year-old child, police said.

One person is in a serious condition and has been moved to a hospital in Mangalore for treatment, they said.

The incident occurred at Muchiriyan temple in Azheekode Neerkavu around 4 am.

A firecracker that was supposed to explode in the air fell into the crowd and burst, causing the injuries.

Many people had gathered at the temple to watch a Theyyam performance when the accident took place.

The Valapattanam police have arrived at the scene and are investigating the matter.