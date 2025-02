KOZHIKODE: Who decides the freedom of a 55-year-old widow to travel? This question has ignited intense debate on social media, with discussions centring on Nefeesumma, a resident of Nadapuram, whose December trip to Manali with her daughter became the subject of criticism.

The controversy began after Ibrahim Saqafi Puzhakkattiri, a scholar from the Samastha AP faction and the editor of Sunni Voice, condemned Nefeesumma’s viral video showing her joyfully playing in the snow. In a speech a few days ago, Saqafi remarked that a widow whose husband died 25 years ago should remain at home engaged in prayer instead of travelling.

His comments, implying that it was inappropriate for a widow to take a vacation, have sparked widespread debate. Saqafi’s remarks have left Nefeesumma and her family facing intense scrutiny, with relatives and neighbours openly criticising them. In response, her daughter Jifana took to Instagram, revealing that her mother has been deeply affected by the backlash and has barely left the house since.

“During our wonderful trip, my innocent mother, who was seeing snow for the first time, was overwhelmed with joy, and we shared that happiness as an Instagram reel. What followed was a flood of curses and hateful comments,” Jifana wrote. “I was able to comfort my mother and help her regain confidence. However, I never imagined that our moment of joy would be twisted into a religious controversy,” she said.

She expressed her outrage over the issue. “A prominent scholar has disrupted the peace of our family. He said, ‘Is it not enough for a great-grandmother, whose husband has been dead for 25 years, to sit in a corner and recite prayers?’ Why should a widow be forbidden from experiencing the world? Was the world created only for men,” she asked.

Netizens condemn scholar’s ‘outdated’ remarks

The travel company Plantogo.in, which shared Nefeesumma’s video, also responded to the controversy. “We arranged Nefeesumma’s visit to Manali with her daughter Jihana last December. We captured her excitement and shared it on social media because of the sheer happiness she felt,” said Plantago.in co-founder Shahana Safar L S. “She told us, ‘I have never been this happy in my life’.”