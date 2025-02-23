Trinamool MPs meet IUML chief amid efforts to enhance ties with UDF

MALAPPURAM: Ahead of the Trinamool Congress state conference, the party’s MPs met IUML state president Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal in Malappuram, and Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, who arrived in Kerala on Friday, visited the community leaders as part of their Malabar tour in connection with the conference.

Trinamool Congress state coordinator P V Anvar accompanied them during the visits. These meetings are significant as Anvar aims to collaborate with the UDF and garner support from the Christian community.

In the morning, the MPs and Anvar met Sadiq Ali Thangal at his residence in Malappuram. IUML Malappuram district president Abbas Ali Thangal was also present. Earlier, the IUML had expressed interest in Anvar joining the UDF.

However, the UDF is yet to make a final decision on the matter. Since becoming the state coordinator of the Trinamool Congress, Anvar has been seeking closer ties between the Trinamool Congress and the UDF in Kerala.

After the meeting, Sadiq Ali Thangal described the MPs’ visit as a friendly interaction. He also said there was the possibility of a stronger relationship between the Trinamool Congress and the UDF in the upcoming elections.

“It was just a friendly visit. Trinamool Congress is part of the INDIA bloc. The relationship between Trinamool and the UDF might strengthen during the elections. We will discuss its association with the Trinamool Congress in an upcoming UDF meeting,” Thangal said.

In the afternoon, the Trinamool MPs met Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil in Kozhikode.