ED returns money to Karakonam scam victims

KOCHI: For the first time in the state, the Enforcement Directorate’s Kochi unit has restituted money to victims of a case probed by the agency. On Monday, ED distributed Rs 80 lakh to six persons who lost money in the MBBS admission scam linked to SMCSI Medical College Karakonam.

Speaking to reporters, Simi S, deputy director, ED, Kochi said that following the probe into the case, movable and immovable assets worth Rs 10 crore were attached. ED officers issued cheques to victims who lost Rs 5 lakh to Rs 60 lakh in the scam.

“Six victims had approached the PMLA court to receive their money back. Apart from investigating money laundering cases, ED also helps people receive the money they lost to scammers. Based on the court's directions, we refunded around Rs 80 lakh to six persons. Two more victims have to approach for restitution of their money. After the case was registered, the medical college gave money to some of the victims,” Simi said.

According to Simi, restitution procedures are being initiated in the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank case, Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank case, Popular Finance case, Highrich money chain case, Kechery Enterprises case and Masters Finserv case, too.