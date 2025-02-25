Perumala murders leave many questions unanswered

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The chilling murder spree has baffled not just the public but cops too. What began as a family dispute spiralled into a horror of unimaginable proportions. Afan, allegedly driven by deep-seated resentment, told police that he killed his relatives as they refused to support his father during the financial crisis.

His anger reportedly grew after his mother Shemi’s alleged suicide attempt just days ago. Weighed down by despair, he decided to murder his family members and also to end his life by consuming poison. What followed was sheer brutality. Police sources said the victims were bludgeoned beyond recognition, their faces mutilated in an act that spoke of more than just anger. “It was rage taken to terrifying extremes. It is suspected that the murders were clearly planned,” said police.