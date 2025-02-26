Senior CPO dies by suicide in Kerala's Thrissur

THRISSUR: A 52-year-old senior Civil Police Officer allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night near Wadakkanchery.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Babu, a senior CPO posted in the control room, according to a police officer.

The inquest proceedings are going on and no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)