Shashi Tharoor a crowd-puller, says Thangal; MP endorses Sudhakaran

T’PURAM/KOZHIKODE: On the eve of the crucial UDF meeting, which is expected to be critical of lead partner Congress over inner-party squabbles, especially post the Shashi Tharoor episode, Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has endorsed the Thiruvananthapuram MP as a crowd-puller whose abilities should be utilised effectively by the front.
The IUML chief’s praise of Tharoor comes at a time when seniors in the Congress are united against the parliamentarian. Interacting with reporters in Kozhikode on Wednesday, Thangal termed Tharoor a crowd-puller and a national figure, adding that he was part of the INDIA bloc and his abilities should be utilised by the UDF.
“He is a good campaigner. We believe Tharoor’s contributions would benefit the UDF,” Thangal said. In the same breath, he said unity of the UDF is of paramount importance, as elections are fast approaching.
In another curious development, even as discussions within the Congress on finding a replacement for KPCC chief K Sudhakaran enter the final phase, Tharoor backed the veteran leader, saying there was no need to replace him at the moment.
“Sudhakaran played a major role in the party’s victories. It is illogical to demand his resignation, since the party won by-elections under his leadership. Personally, I cannot agree to a change. Let him continue. But others should stand united with him,” said Tharoor, in what is seen as a veiled response to the V D Satheesan camp that has been pushing for Sudhakaran’s removal.
‘Will accept any decision made by high command’
The MP’s open support for Sudhakaran comes two days before the Congress high command holds a crucial meeting with its Kerala leaders on Friday.
Meanwhile, Sudhakaran said he would accept any decision taken by the Congress high command in this regard. He made it clear that if the AICC wishes to replace him, he would obey the decision without any qualms.
“These are decisions that have to be taken by the high command. They can either replace me or not do so. Whatever the decision, I will comply,” Sudhakaran told the media in Kannur, adding that he’s fully satisfied with whatever positions the party has offered him so far.