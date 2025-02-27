Shashi Tharoor a crowd-puller, says Thangal; MP endorses Sudhakaran

T’PURAM/KOZHIKODE: On the eve of the crucial UDF meeting, which is expected to be critical of lead partner Congress over inner-party squabbles, especially post the Shashi Tharoor episode, Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has endorsed the Thiruvananthapuram MP as a crowd-puller whose abilities should be utilised effectively by the front.

The IUML chief’s praise of Tharoor comes at a time when seniors in the Congress are united against the parliamentarian. Interacting with reporters in Kozhikode on Wednesday, Thangal termed Tharoor a crowd-puller and a national figure, adding that he was part of the INDIA bloc and his abilities should be utilised by the UDF.

“He is a good campaigner. We believe Tharoor’s contributions would benefit the UDF,” Thangal said. In the same breath, he said unity of the UDF is of paramount importance, as elections are fast approaching.

In another curious development, even as discussions within the Congress on finding a replacement for KPCC chief K Sudhakaran enter the final phase, Tharoor backed the veteran leader, saying there was no need to replace him at the moment.

“Sudhakaran played a major role in the party’s victories. It is illogical to demand his resignation, since the party won by-elections under his leadership. Personally, I cannot agree to a change. Let him continue. But others should stand united with him,” said Tharoor, in what is seen as a veiled response to the V D Satheesan camp that has been pushing for Sudhakaran’s removal.