Kerala reports second Guillain-Barré syndrome death in a week

KOTTAYAM: Raising concerns, Kerala has reported its second death due to Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) in a week, after a 10th class student died at Government Medical College hospital in Kottayam on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Gowthami Praveen, aka Sreekutty-15, daughter of Praveen and Aswathy of Valiyathara house at Chenappadi

in Kottayam. She was a student at St Mary’s Girls High School in Kanjirappally.



According to relatives, she had been under treatment with the assistance of a ventilator at the medical college for the past one and a half months.



This marks the second reported case of GBS death in Kerala. Earlier on Monday, Joy Iype, 58, a native of Muvattupuzha in the Ernakulam district died due to GBS.