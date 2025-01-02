Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar takes oath as Kerala Governor, while Arif Mohammad Khan as Bihar Governor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar took the oath as the 23rd Governor of Kerala at a function held at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Justice Nitin Jamdar, administered the oath at 10.30 am.

He succeeded Arif Mohammed Khan, who was transferred to serve as the Governor of Bihar.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, and senior leaders of various political parties.