Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar takes oath as Kerala Governor, while Arif Mohammad Khan as Bihar Governor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar took the oath as the 23rd Governor of Kerala at a function held at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.
Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Justice Nitin Jamdar, administered the oath at 10.30 am.
He succeeded Arif Mohammed Khan, who was transferred to serve as the Governor of Bihar.
The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, and senior leaders of various political parties.
Arlekar arrived in Kerala's capital on Wednesday and was welcomed at the international airport by Chief Minister Vijayan, Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, and ministers K Rajan and Ramachandran Kadannappally.
Last week, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, appointed Khan as the new Governor of Bihar and made the outgoing Governor, Arlekar, the Governor of Kerala.
Arif Mohammad Khan takes oath as Bihar Governor
Former Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan took oath as the governor of Bihar during a function at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.
Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Justice K Vinod Chandran, administered the oath of office to Khan.
The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, besides other state ministers and dignitaries.
Khan succeeded Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who has been appointed the governor of Kerala.
After arriving in Patna airport on Monday, Khan speaking to reporters said, "I know the glorious history of Bihar. It has an impact on me. I will try to discharge my duties in accordance with the heritage and glorious tradition of the state."