No immediate threat from disease outbreak in China: Health minister Veena George

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has said that there is no immediate threat from the viral fever and pneumonia outbreak in China, despite reports of rising cases. While three viruses-Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), new variants of Covid, and Influenza A-are driving the current surge in China, there are no signs of a pandemic.

She, however, recommended that pregnant women, the elderly, and those with serious illnesses wear masks as a precaution, particularly given the global nature of the current health situation and the influx of travellers, including expatriates from China and other countries, into Kerala.

According to Veena, HMPV, a known virus, has been circulating globally, including in Kerala, for decades.

Though it can cause mild respiratory issues and pneumonia, it is not considered dangerous. The state is closely monitoring the situation, particularly in children and the elderly, as the state has systems in place to detect these infections.

Regarding Covid, Veena warned that new variants still pose a risk, especially to vulnerable groups, though vaccinated individuals are less likely to suffer severe illness. She said the state is well-prepared to handle any resurgence. Influenza A, while not currently showing any new dangerous mutations, remains a concern, particularly for pregnant women.