2.78 crore voters in Kerala; 232 new polling stations added

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has 2.78 crore voters on the final electoral roll published on Monday as part of the 2025 Special Summary Revision (SSR). Of these, 1.43 crore are women, 1.34 crore are men while 360 are third gender voters. The final voters list has been prepared with January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date.

Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Rathan U Kelkar said a total of 63,564 people in various age brackets have been newly added to the voter list. As many as 89,907 voters in the absentee, shifted and dead (ASD) category were removed from the rolls.

Of the total electorate, 7.09 lakh are aged 80 and above while 2.96 lakh are young electors in the 18-19 age bracket. While there are 2.62 lakh Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in the list, the number of overseas (NRI) electors stood at 90,124.

While voters are in the 40-49 age bracket constitute the major chunk (21.30%), 19.05% are in the 30-39 age group and 18.84% are in the 50-59 age group.

Malappuram has the highest number of electors and the highest number of women electors as well. The highest number of third gender voters (93) are from Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the CEO, rigorous campaigns were conducted as part of the electoral roll update. Further, 232 new polling stations have been added in the state, taking the total number of stations to 25,409.